Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Shoes Hid A Secret Tribute To Travis Kelce!

This custom touch to Taylor Swift‘s Super Bowl shoes almost went unnoticed, but it’s SO cute!

The music superstar’s entire outfit on Sunday night was the epitome of a sports WAG — and she absolutely nailed it from head to toe! Wearing a gorg black corset top complete with matching black jeans that featured cutouts on the thighs, the 34-year-old didn’t miss the chance to accessorize and support her beau Travis Kelce! You could get a good look at the full outfit as she stood on the field after the victory…

Travis Kelce sees Taylor Swift for the first time after he just won. pic.twitter.com/dowbXUm0qc — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 12, 2024

You probably immediately noticed the Anti Hero singer’s bright red Kansas City Chiefs bomber jacket she donned in the VIP suite throughout the game. Looking closer, some fans were excited to see Tay Tay’s sparkling necklace that featured her man’s number “87” and the awesome bag that Shaq gave her after the game! But what you might NOT have noticed was her custom Christian Louboutin heels with another nod to the NFL star.

The black suede boots that the Lavender Haze hitmaker wore were a pricy purchase, retailing for $1,195 bucks, but these shoes probably went for way more due to the customization she had put on them! The booties featured “87” on the sides in the Chiefs’ signature colors — red and yellow!

Ch-ch-check out the ADORBS detail (below):

Aww!

Taylor truly is Travis’ biggest fan! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via ESPN/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]