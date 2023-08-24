Kroy Biermann Files For Divorce From Kim Zolciak! AGAIN!

WHAT?!?

So much for love conquering all because that reconciliation was about the shortest-lived we’ve ever heard of! Because according to TMZ‘s sources, Kroy Biermann has filed for divorce from Kim Zolciak AGAIN!

The outlet says the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker wrote in the docs, filed Thursday, that the marriage to Kim was “irretrievably broken.” It’s actually pretty standard wording in Georgia, but it sounds like a statement of finality, doesn’t it?

The Don’t Be Tardy stars famously filed for divorce from one another, followed by all kinds of accusations, including financial irresponsibility, drug use, and violence. It really is one of the nastiest splits we’ve ever seen. We even heard they “hate each other.” The REAL surprise was when they suddenly called it off last month. This feels almost like an inevitable course correction after that last ditch effort didn’t work.

Speaking of nastiness, it’s already getting combative — Kroy is asking the court for exclusive use of the marital home where the Real Housewives of Atlanta alums lived together for years. In other words, he’s trying to kick her out of the house! Ouch!

We’re curious to know what derailed their peace, but knowing these two and their legal bombardments it could be all kinds of stress. Are YOU surprised, Perezcious readers??

