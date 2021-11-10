Kim Zolciak's Father Arrested For Battery Against Her Mother

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s estranged father has been arrested for battery following an alleged physical altercation with his wife, Kim’s mother.

According to a police report obtained by Page Six, the incident occurred on Monday after Karen Zolciak found her husband Joseph Zolciak talking to a female neighbor, which “upset” her. As he left to run an errand following the chat, she allegedly slammed the front door on him. When Joseph later returned home, the police report said Karen went to take a shower since he had been “ignoring her and watching TV in the bedroom.” Finally, per the report, she attempted to talk with her husband multiple times, and that’s when Joseph allegedly “pushed her, causing her to fall and hit the right side of her head on an antique table.” Yeesh.

Related: NeNe Leakes Allegedly ‘Tried To Choke’ RHOA Co-Star Kim Zolciak In Off-Camera Altercation

According to Page Six, the officer on the scene stated that Karen was “highly intoxicated,” and she later admitted to having two glasses of wine at the time. Meanwhile, Joseph claimed she was simply blocking the television when she fell. Uh huh.

After the incident, Karen was taken to West Florida Hospital while Joseph was booked for misdemeanor battery at Escambia County Jail. He was released Tuesday night on a $1,000 bond and will appear in court on November 29.

As Bravo fans may know, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum previously revealed she doesn’t speak to her parents anymore during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019. She said at the time:

“I don’t talk to my parents. But I talk to my brother and no, my brother doesn’t talk to them either … so that was comforting to find that out.”

Their relationship seemingly became strained years ago when the parents reportedly claimed Kim’s daughters, Brielle and Ariana, were fathered by two different guys and later started a massive fight at her wedding to Kroy Biermann.

Things only got worse after Karen and Joseph unsuccessfully sued her for grandparents’ visitation rights of the two girls and a traumatic incident when Kim’s dog bit her then 5-years-old son Kash. In an episode of her reality series Don’t Be Tardy in 2017, Kim said she never planned on reconciling with her mother after being disappointed by Karen’s reaction to her son’s injury and everything that happened in the past.

The momma of six explained at the time, per People:

“My children, I will always be in their life. But my mom? I will not let her back into my life, let’s just be clear. … My mom and I have always butted heads. She’s kind of tormented me for many years. Marrying Kroy, you would think it would get easier but it’s actually only gotten worse. It’s one thing messing with Kroy and I, but when you’re messing with my children, it becomes a whole different ballgame for me.”

Then, when her father criticized her in the press for not getting rid of the puppy after the attack, Kim clapped back on Twitter saying Joseph has never even met his grandson or the dog before:

“It’s disgusting and sad. My parents haven’t been a part of my life or my kids for six years. They have never met Kash or our dog. I do know they will do anything for a dollar.”

Kim hasn’t spoken out about her parents’ latest scandal, and we doubt she will considering their lack of relationship. But we’ll definitely keep you posted if she does…

[Image via Escambia County Jail/MEGA, Bravo/YouTube]