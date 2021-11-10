Pete Davidson Ruthlessly Rips The Jonas Brothers In First Look At Their Netflix Roast!

Got A Tip?

We talk so much about Pete Davidson‘s love life, it’s easy to forget how good he is at his job.

The SNL star is one of the comics taking on the Jonas Brothers in their upcoming roast on Netflix, and in a first-look clip released Wednesday, he is an absolute savage!

Facing NickJoe, and Kevin head-on, he rips:

“Nick even had a hit called Jealous. Though it would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it.”

Ha! See more of his brutal set (below) and check out the full roast when it drops on Netflix November 23!

Nov 10, 2021 15:38pm PDT

