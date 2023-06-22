Kim Zolciak Once Made Brielle Biermann Wait In Car While She Gambled 'Til 3 A.M.'!

Brielle Biermann might not be taking sides amid her parents’ Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann‘s divorce — but her old words are bolstering her stepdad’s claims!

In a resurfaced tweet from August 2020, Brielle revealed her momma forced her to tag along for a two-hour drive to North Carolina when she was just 20 years old — all so the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum could gamble the night away until the wee hours of the morning!

What?!

She wrote in a shady post several summers ago on Twitter:

“one time i was walking out to go to dinner n my mom said get in the car we’re going somewhete [sic] i was like uhhh where? she said shhh secret get in. 2 HOURS LATER we end up at casino in North Carolina:-) i was 20:-) had to stay in the car the whole time:-) we were there til 3 am:-).”

Jeez!!

That means she didn’t get home until like 5 a.m., and for what? Why did Brielle have to go if she couldn’t even get into the casino?! Brielle, now 26, was obviously salty about it, which is why she must’ve made it public.

Now, it seems to support her adopted father’s allegations that the reality star is an unfit mother because of her gambling addiction — which he says has “financially devastated” the family. Amid their divorce and child custody battle, Kroy filed a request to force the 45-year-old to undergo a psych evaluation to determine whether she has depression, narcissistic personality disorder, and/or bipolar disorder.

Concerned for their four minor kids, Kroy, Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane, the former NFL player claimed his estranged ex has a “compulsion” to spend “substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance” and that so much of her “time is so consumed with online gambling” that he didn’t think she could properly care for the kids. He is asking for sole physical and legal custody while Kim wants sole physical custody with visitation rights for their dad and joint legal custody.

In another filing, the 37-year-old claimed the children need to be protected from their mother because she has been “abusive” toward him with “little concern” if they are present. A police report obtained by Page Six revealed they got into a confrontation around the time they filed for divorce. Apparently, the Don’t Be Tardy lead had lost a lot of money gambling and her hubby tried to take some of her things (such as designer purses and jewelry) to put toward the costs. She allegedly punched him in the back of the head, but the athlete didn’t want to press charges.

Kim has since clapped back and requested Kroy get a drug test because she allegedly witnessed him smoking marijuana. While they are still living in the same house together, they are no longer speaking directly to each other. They obviously have a lot more to hash out in court as they deal with their legal problems. We hope the kids don’t get dragged into it too much, but from the sounds of Brielle’s tweet, she may have more evidence to share to support Kroy’s side of things… Thoughts? Let us know (below).

