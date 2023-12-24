Nick Cannon Visits Children’s Hospital -- Dressed Up As Santa Clause! Watch!

Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick Cannon is spreading some Christmas cheer!

The Wild ‘n Out host visited the Children’s Hospital of Orange County to bring a bit of holiday magic for sick kids — in head to toe Santa gear! In a video posted on his Instagram on Friday, the 43-year-old can be seen helping decorate for Christmas, snapping pics, reading story books, and handing out presents to some of the patients.

So sweet!

The appearance was for Zen’s Light Foundation — a pediatric cancer foundation he started up in honor of his and Alyssa Scott’s late son Zen, who sadly died at just five months old in 2021 after a difficult bout with brain cancer. He captioned the festive video:

“Zens’s Light shinning bright for the holidays!! Thank you to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and everyone who made the day so loving, warm and memorable.”

Watch (below):

Very honorable!

[Image via Nick Cannon/YouTube]