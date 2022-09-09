King Charles Announces ‘Period Of Royal Mourning' Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death: Here’s Everything That Happens

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Thursday passing, King Charles III has officially declared a mourning period to honor his late mother.

As we’ve previously reported, the newly appointed King released a statement Thursday in regard to the news, explaining:

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty, The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

He then commemorated the Monarch in a Friday speech, noting her “life of service,” and the “inspiration” she was to many. We even reported on how a “high-ranking royal aide” told RadarOnline MONTHS ago Her Majesty may not have believed her “heirs have the will, skill, or character to do it right,” (referring to heading up the throne), and that King Charles III may abdicate the throne and hand leadership to his son, Prince William.

All speculation as of now, but one thing we DO know for sure is how the Royal Family will be handling the death within the immediate future.

HIS Majesty himself declared Friday, through Buckingham Palace, that a:

“period of royal mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s funeral.”

The coming days will be packed with royal tradition and protocol, which the Palace has officially outlined:

Funeral

While it is unclear when specifically the funeral will take place, the King revealed it will be “confirmed in due course.”

Royal Mourning

As noted prior, this time of grieving will take place from now until seven days after the undated funeral. It will be officially observed by members of the Royal Family, royal household staff, representatives of the royal household on official duties, and troops committed to ceremonial duties.

Flags

Flags at all royal residences will be lowered to half-mast until 8:00 a.m. the day AFTER the end of the official mourning period (so eight days after the Queen’s funeral). The exception is the Royal Standard and the Royal Standard in Scotland (a flag representing the Sovereign and United Kingdom), which will be flown at full mast when the King is in residence.

Flags on public buildings (not royal residences) will be managed by the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport.

Royal Gun Salute

This official salute will take place Friday at several locations, notably at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company and in Hyde Park by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. The salute will begin at 1:00 p.m. BST, where one round will be ceremoniously fired for each year of the late Queen’s life.

Closure of Royal Residencies

Each official royal residency will close until after the Monarch’s funeral. This includes both Queen Elizabeth II’s private and public estates, like the Queen’s Gallery, the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh, Sandringham House, Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, and Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen took her final breaths.

Floral Tributes at the Royal Residencies

Designated sites where those who would like to lay flowers to honor the Queen include Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Sandringham Estate, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Hillsborough Castle, and Balmoral Castle

Books of Condolence

King Charles III has shared a link to a virtual book of condolence for those who wish to write a message to the Royal Family can do so, noting there are no physical books of condolence at the royal residencies. You can visit the website HERE.

