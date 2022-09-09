Sarah Ferguson Remembers How Queen Elizabeth II Helped Following Divorce From Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife has spoken out following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sarah Ferguson, the original Fergie, took to Twitter on Thursday to share some words in the wake of Her Majesty’s unfortunate death, specifically regarding the positive impact she had in her own life. The Duchess of York wrote:

“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth. To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.”

See the full post (below):

Sarah was notably married to the Queen’s second eldest son, Prince Andrew, from 1986-1992. The former couple share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, two of the late Monarch’s eight grandchildren and now 9th and 10th in the line of succession. Despite her split from the Duke of York — and his myriad controversies over the past few years — the 62-year-old has remained friends with her ex. She’s also remained a valued member of the Royal Family.

She followed up her initial tweet with a second, writing:

“I will miss her more than words can express.”

As will many around the globe.

What are your thoughts on Sarah’s words? Let us know in the comments (below).

