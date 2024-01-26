King Charles Is Doing 'Fine' After His Prostate Procedure, Says Queen Camilla

King Charles III is on the mend.

His Majesty’s “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate has gone successfully, according to Queen Camilla. She was spotted leaving The London Clinic on Friday evening and quickly told well-wishers outside the hospital that the 75-year-old is doing great post-procedure!

In a video obtained by ITV‘s Chris Ship and shared on X (Twitter), Camilla could be seen getting into a car while updating folks:

“He’s fine, thank you.”

Per People, it’s also now understood that Charles’ medical treatment is complete and that he’s doing well. That’s great news!!

See the quick clip (below):

Queen Camilla leaves hospital where King Charles is being treated. She said “he’s fine, thank you” as she left The London Clinic. pic.twitter.com/8BYU8mbRKb — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 26, 2024

As we’ve been following, Charles announced last week that he was set to undergo a procedure to fix his prostate issue, which is benign. He will have to pause public duties for a short recovery period, but will be well enough to continue his constitutional requirements and duties, a royal source told People at the time.

He checked into the medical facility earlier on Friday and went straight to see his daughter-in-law Princess Catherine, who is also recovering from a seemingly very serious surgery. Just hours before the monarch’s health news last week, it was revealed she had “planned abdominal surgery” and will be in the hospital for potentially up to two more weeks before taking time to heal at home for another three months.

So, it’s been a scary medical time for the royal family in general. But we’re glad they’re both done with their procedures and getting better. Sending lots of love and healing vibes their way!

