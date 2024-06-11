Joe Jonas Shows New Beach PDA With Actress Laila Abdallah After Stormi Bree Breakup & Demi Moore Romance Rumors!

Forget dipping a toe — Joe Jonas is diving right back into the dating pool!

Just weeks after calling it quits with model Stormi Bree and then sparking romance rumors with Demi Moore, the Jonas Brothers band member is seemingly boo’d up again! Or at least he is temporarily for his latest romantic vacation!

Related: Ariana Grande’s Ex Dalton Gomez Goes IG Official With New Movie Star GF!

Over the weekend, multiple outlets obtained photos of the Sucker singer on the sunny shores of Greece with Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah! In the pics, Joe opted to go shirtless in green swimming trunks and a matching baseball cap. The 28-year-old sported a white and blue floral-patterned one-piece bathing suit and a white hat. And it appeared to be all good vibes for the pair as they laughed, smiled, gazed into one another’s eyes, and at one point even hugged while enjoying the beautiful beach! See (below):

Cake by the Ocean for real! Ha!

The sighting comes as a bit of a surprise considering the 34-year-old and his ex Stormi apparently broke up because he has “a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat.” And as for Demi, insiders were quick to try and shut down romance speculation when that news came out — but who really knows? Maybe Joe is just having a hot boy summer and is enjoying dating around just like his ex-wife Sophie Turner!

No idea how the actress/model and the crooner linked up — but they were both at Cannes Film Festival a few weeks ago!

Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Joe Jonas, Laila Abdallah, Stormi Bree/Instagram, & MEGA/WENN]