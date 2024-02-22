King Charles 'Reduced to Tears' By Response To Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles is getting all emotional over the wave of support he’s getting.

A few weeks after the 75-year-old monarch announced his cancer diagnosis, he had the first in-person meeting with the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday afternoon, during which he got candid about how touched he has been by all the well-wishes from the public. According to People, Sunak commented it was “wonderful” to see King Charles looking so well. But the royal joked in response:

“It’s all done with mirrors.”

The prime minister then reassured Charles:

“Well, we’re all behind you. The country’s behind you.”

And the king is very thankful for the support. In fact, he has been so overwhelmed with the response to his cancer diagnosis he has been brought to tears a lot over the past few weeks. Charles said:

“I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards. It’s reduced me to tears most of the time.”

Aw! What’s warmed his heart even more during this time? The attention many charities have received since the cancer news. Charles continued:

“I hear there’s been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities, many of which I’ve been patron for years.”

To which Sunak replied:

“They do incredible work up and down the country.”

This meeting with Sunak marks the return of King Charles to his royal duties — well, in person at least. Amid his cancer treatment, he has been continuing with his affairs of state behind the scenes. But Charles seems to be doing well enough to start getting back into the swing of things now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

