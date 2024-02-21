Queen Camilla 'Outraged' Prince Harry's Using Charles' Cancer As A 'Loving Son PR Stunt' -- & Doesn't Want Him To Visit!?

Jeez. Things are SERIOUSLY bad between Queen Camilla and Prince Harry!

According to a shocking new report from the National Enquirer via RadarOnline on Wednesday, Camilla was so fed up with her stepson that she was the one to cut his reunion with King Charles III short at just 30 minutes. Then, she asked him NEVER to return to the Palace!! OMG?! A well-placed courtier source told the outlet:

“Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval — and came with an attitude.”

That attitude likely being the fact the Duke of Sussex refused to be in the same room as his stepmother, as he previously called her “dangerous,” “evil” and a “villain” in his tell-all.

Related: Sorry, Haters! Meghan Markle Has A New Podcast Coming!

After claiming the Spare author made the 75-year-old monarch wait around for hours until he arrived, Harry is said to have banished Camilla from the room so he could speak with his dad privately. Although there have been conflicting reports about who was really there for the reunion. The insider dished:

“I’m told Camilla was outraged. She’s taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn’t wait to let him have it.”

So when she got her chance, she took it! They continued:

“Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband’s cancer as a ‘loving son’ PR stunt was the last straw. After the father-son reunion, I hear she told Harry he’s a disgrace to his father, the family and the monarchy — and she left no doubt he isn’t wanted back!”

Damn!!

So much for Harry’s plans to possibly return to London then!? The outlet also reported that the 76-year-old is especially emotional over all of this because her husband allegedly only has six months to live, as some have supposedly claimed. The source here asserts the issue King Charles is dealing with is supposedly pancreatic cancer — a very aggressive and difficult-to-treat form of cancer, especially in its later stages — and while that is unconfirmed as yet by others, the entire sickness situation is obviously very serious. And Camilla blames the whole health issue on Harry! The source explained:

“Her Majesty blames Charles’ pancreatic cancer on the humiliation, stress and chaos of Harry and Meghan [Markle] quitting their royal duties, heaping dirt on the family and keeping [their kids] Archie and Lilibet from their grandfather.”

Again, for the record, Buckingham Palace has not stated what form or stage of cancer Charles was diagnosed with, so that is a major jump by the source in that shocking allegation, and it’s unclear if it’s true.

Regardless, it now sounds like all of Harry’s enemies are banding together to come for him! Camilla has now put aside her former issues with Prince William so they can collectively freeze out the Invictus Games founder and his wife. On the Prince of Wales’ ongoing beef with his younger brother, the confidant noted:

“And William will never forgive Harry for his vile attacks on him and [his wife] Kate [Middleton], who’s still recovering from grueling surgery. […] I hear he’d rather swallow razor blades than reconcile with his traitor brother!”

So, this particular duo teaming up against him sounds like a nightmare for Harry! And it could get worse if they manage to convince Charles to get on board. The pair is currently begging the patriarch to take action so the 39-year-old not only can’t return to royal duties but doesn’t get to prosper off the family legacy anymore. The courtier dished:

“They want Harry to be stripped of his titles, chopped from the line of succession and cut from the monarch’s $2 billion will. Harry is already a palace pariah. They want to make it official.”

So much for this health crisis bringing them all together again. This sounds worse than ever before! My gosh!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Do you think Camilla would really keep Harry away from his father if the condition were so dire?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]