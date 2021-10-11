Royal Siblings AND Prince William Are Embarrassed By Prince Andrew -- 'No Way' He Is Ever Coming Back To Public Life

Prince Andrew is on the outs with the Royal Family — and that’s not changing any time soon.

As we’ve been reporting, Queen Elizabeth II’s third child is facing a US lawsuit from Virginia Roberts Giuffre for underaged sexual abuse (in connection to his association with Jeffrey Epstein). The new legal action led to London’s Metropolitan Police reviewing their own case against the prince.

On Sunday, the Met announced they had concluded their review, releasing the statement:

“As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action.”

According to ITV, an insider close to the Duke of York claimed:

“It comes as no surprise that the Met Police have confirmed that, having reviewed the sex assault claims against the duke for a third time, they are taking no further action. Despite pressure from the media and claims of new evidence, the Met have concluded that the claims are not sufficient to warrant any further investigation. The duke has always vigorously maintained his innocence and continues to do so.”

Well, Andrew may be celebrating this win, but according to a new Sunday Times report, it’s not going to help matters with his family. Royal insiders told the outlet that his siblings, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne, have “shut the door” on their brother returning to public life. A source stated:

“There is no way in the world he’s ever coming back, the family will never let it happen.”

Specifically, future monarch Charles thinks his little bro brings “unwelcome reputational damage to the institution.” Though he reportedly “loves his brother,” he still believes “a way back for the Duke is not possible, because the spectre of this accusation raises its head with hideous regularity.”

And he’s not the only future king who holds that opinion. Another source shared:

“[Prince] William is no fan of Uncle Andrew.”

In fact, the father of three finds his uncle “ungracious and ungrateful” about his position in the Royal Fam — something Will feels is “a risk” and “threat to the family.” The insider divulged:

“Any suggestion there isn’t gratitude for the institution, anything that could lead the public to think that senior members of the family aren’t grateful for their position, (William thinks) is really dangerous.”

It’s not great news when the two guys next in line for the throne don’t have your back. But if the Sunday Times report is to be believed, the 61-year-old doesn’t have any other allies further down the line, either. Among the handful of insiders on the record, the embattled prince was described as “toxic,” a “diva,” “an arrogant s**t,” “a self-important bore,” “a total d**khead,” and a “busted flush.” One former aide added:

“He’s a deeply unpleasant man. The difference you see between him and the way Prince William and the Prince of Wales treat their staff with respect, straight out of the Queen’s handbook, is stark.”

Andrew apparently hasn’t accepted defeat, and “was literally gunning to be in front of a camera” after Prince Philip’s death, according to a friend. Unsurprisingly, Sarah Ferguson’s ex doesn’t think excommunicating him is the right move. A source from his team revealed his opinion on the family’s strategy:

“They’ve just stuck their fingers in their ears and gone, ‘Make it go away.’ But (the experience with) [Prince] Harry and Meghan [Markle] should have taught them that even when a problem ‘goes away’, it doesn’t go away. The Duke can no more be disinvested as a senior member of the royal family than Harry and Meghan can. It is who and what they are. If they don’t engage at all, it is going to become like Harry and Meghan on steroids.”

Umm, Harry and Meghan weren’t accused of any sexual misconduct, so that is a VERY different situation…

In any case, the Duke’s legal team “will be looking to robustly engage and challenge the claims from Mrs Giuffre in an attempt to provide the duke with a platform to finally clear his name,” per another Times source. They explained:

“They will be looking to examine and dismantle the claims one by one. By launching this civil case, Mrs Giuffre has actively invited legal scrutiny of her own version of events. This provides an opportunity for the duke’s team to scrutinize properly the multiple inconsistencies in her narrative that have emerged over the years, and you can expect to see a rigorous defense of all her allegations.”

Regardless of the lawsuit outcome, it doesn’t seem like Andrew will be able to claw himself back into anyone’s good graces. We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.

