John Travolta & More Celebs React To Kirstie Alley's Shocking Death

The entertainment world is in shock on Monday night after the death of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous star Kirstie Alley. She was 71 years old.

In just the few hours after her passing was revealed, stars who previously worked with her and had grown close to the television and film tour de force are mourning her loss.

Related: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Actor Brad William Henke Dead At 56

As we reported, Alley succumbed to cancer after a short battle with the terrible disease. In the hours after her passing, her children True and Lillie Parker released a statement about the sad situation. In their announcement, the grieving family members wrote in part:

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world … We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Already, the tributes and memorials are starting to roll in.

Among the most notable ones coming forth on Monday evening was an Instagram post from John Travolta. The Pulp Fiction star was front-and-center in the iconic 1989 project Look Who’s Talking alongside Alley. The film grossed nearly $300 million and gave Travolta his most success on the silver screen since Grease. For Kirstie, that franchise — along with her talented sitcom work — rightfully propelled her into superstardom through the ’80s and 90s.

Remembering their time together, Travolta wrote a special message to Kirstie on his IG account:

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Along with it, he shared a few old pics. One was of Alley in the prime of her career during her star turn with Travolta. The other showed the two of them together during a special moment while they were laughing and embracing.

You can see that tribute post (below):

Wow. Our hearts break for John, and everyone else so seriously affected by Kirstie’s death.

Related: Pastor Found Dead In His Own Church After ‘Tragic Carpentry Accident’

Travolta wasn’t the only celeb to step up with a special message for Kirstie in the hours after her death was first announced. Many entertainers from across showbiz shared their reactions to the awful news.

From Kristin Chenoweth, to Adam Carolla, Valerie Bertinelli, Travis Tritt, and more, here are some of the most notable early reactions to Alley’s passing on Monday:

I’m completely DevesTated. RIP KIRSTIE https://t.co/wtYih0RCUz — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 6, 2022

RIP Kirstie. I loved you so. We will meet again. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 6, 2022

I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone. pic.twitter.com/9tFPBaXQQA — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 6, 2022

I felt lucky to know you @kirstiealley. Rest in peace, my friend. ???? pic.twitter.com/2kNk7YUdM3 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) December 6, 2022

Oh Kirstie ????

Rest in Peace ???????? — valerie bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) December 6, 2022

Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley. https://t.co/7usp1x43R4 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) December 6, 2022

My heart breaks for Kirstie and her family. Whether it was her brilliance in “Cheers” or her magnetic performance in the “Look Who’s Talking” franchise, her smile was always infectious, her laugh was always contagious and her charisma was always iconic. RIP ???? https://t.co/n5uIZoAlbb — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 6, 2022

Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit. RIP, luv. You were one of a kind. https://t.co/czHvkjVpMw — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) December 6, 2022

RIP Kirstie Alley. “Everybody Knows Your Name” #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) December 6, 2022

????????????????❤️. Kirstie was a sweetheart. RT @kirstiealley: pic.twitter.com/rGN7j3jSPR — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) December 6, 2022

I just head the news about #KirstieAlley. I’ve not spoke w/ her forever, but have her to thank for launching my career. She told me I was funny every single day on Veronica’s Closet, and I believed her. She threw the best parties and gave the parakeets as our wrap gift. Godspeed. — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) December 6, 2022

Kirstie Alley is a wonderful actor who was always kind to me; even when she went full-Trump she never unfollowed me here & she always stayed friendly. She should've gotten an Oscar nomination for 1 hilarious scene as an enraged therapist in Woody Allen's "Deconstructing Harry." pic.twitter.com/2XH2XDqfgd — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) December 6, 2022

This is such sad news. A beautiful, brave, funny and beloved woman. Rest in Peace, Kirstie Alley. https://t.co/3kUpIkV7QB — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 6, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear of @kirstiealley's passing. My episode of Veronica's Closet was one of my favorite projects to have ever worked on. She was always kind & supportive of me during my guest spot on her show. My deepest condolences to her friends & family on her loss. — Danny “#BoosterCogburn” Woodburn (@DannyWoodburn) December 6, 2022

KIRSTIE ALLEY I LOVE YOU FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 6, 2022

Such a sad situation.

Sending love and condolences to Alley’s family, friends, and long run of co-stars and peers in the industry.

R.I.P.

[Image via Lia Toby/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]