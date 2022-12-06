Got A Tip?

Kirstie Alley

John Travolta & More Celebs React To Kirstie Alley's Shocking Death

John Travolta & Other Celebs React To Kirstie Alley's Sad Death

The entertainment world is in shock on Monday night after the death of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous star Kirstie Alley. She was 71 years old.

In just the few hours after her passing was revealed, stars who previously worked with her and had grown close to the television and film tour de force are mourning her loss.

As we reported, Alley succumbed to cancer after a short battle with the terrible disease. In the hours after her passing, her children True and Lillie Parker released a statement about the sad situation. In their announcement, the grieving family members wrote in part:

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world … We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Already, the tributes and memorials are starting to roll in.

Among the most notable ones coming forth on Monday evening was an Instagram post from John Travolta. The Pulp Fiction star was front-and-center in the iconic 1989 project Look Who’s Talking alongside Alley. The film grossed nearly $300 million and gave Travolta his most success on the silver screen since Grease. For Kirstie, that franchise — along with her talented sitcom work — rightfully propelled her into superstardom through the ’80s and 90s.

Remembering their time together, Travolta wrote a special message to Kirstie on his IG account:

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Along with it, he shared a few old pics. One was of Alley in the prime of her career during her star turn with Travolta. The other showed the two of them together during a special moment while they were laughing and embracing.

You can see that tribute post (below):

Wow. Our hearts break for John, and everyone else so seriously affected by Kirstie’s death.

Travolta wasn’t the only celeb to step up with a special message for Kirstie in the hours after her death was first announced. Many entertainers from across showbiz shared their reactions to the awful news.

From Kristin Chenoweth, to Adam CarollaValerie BertinelliTravis Tritt, and more, here are some of the most notable early reactions to Alley’s passing on Monday:

Such a sad situation.

Sending love and condolences to Alley’s family, friends, and long run of co-stars and peers in the industry.

R.I.P.

[Image via Lia Toby/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]

Dec 05, 2022 18:43pm PDT

