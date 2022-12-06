Kirstie Alley Dead At 71

Heartbreaking news…

Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, confirmed by her family on Monday afternoon.

In a devastating Instagram post that caught fans of the comedy star completely by surprise, Kirstie’s son and daughter broke the news, writing:

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

True and Lillie, whom fans met on the A&E reality series Kirstie Alley’s Big Life, continued:

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

Kirstie was a comedy powerhouse in films like Summer School, It Takes Two, the Look Who’s Talking series, and the absolutely HILARIOUS Drop Dead Gorgeous, but she was probably best known for her work on the small screen, as Rebecca on Cheers and then in her own sitcom Veronica’s Closet. What a talent.

Photos: Stars We Lost In 2022

But her children wanted to express something more:

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother… Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Such a beautiful sendoff. See the full post (below):

This is a developing story…

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]