Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Birthday Cake Making Fun Of Kim’s ‘Least Exciting To Look At’ Comment!

Kourtney Kardashian still hasn’t forgotten about Kim’s “least exciting to look at” comment, even another year later! Ha!

On Sunday, the Poosh founder took to Instagram to show off her early birthday celebrations — and her cake stole the show! In a carousel of pics captioned “mood ” Kourt showed off all the different birthday cakes she’s received… And the most hilarious one was the first!

Related: Taylor Swift & Teresa Giudice — New Coachella Besties?!

Posing on a yacht next to a white and orange cake, fans of the mom of four can be seen smiling next a golden cake decoration that reads:

“Happy birthday to the most exciting to look at”

HA!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will remember over half a decade ago when Kim, who’s no stranger to showing off her own cakes, viciously called her big sis “the least exciting to look at” during a family fight. See (below):

Those words clearly cut deep! Just like Kourt cut deep into the rest of her exciting cakes! Scroll through them all (below):

Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram & The Kardashians/Hulu]