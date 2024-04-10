Kim Kardashian Is Caked Up By The Ocean In HAWT New Pics!

With all due respect to Buddy Valastro and his show, we’re pretty sure Kim Kardashian is the Cake Boss now!

The Kardashians star popped up on Instagram on Tuesday evening with a jaw-dropping new set of pics. As you may recall, her family is vacationing right now in the Turks and Caicos. During the trip, Kim’s sis Kourtney Kardashian has been trolling the SKIMS founder over her infamous onscreen past. But Kimmy Kakes isn’t seeking revenge — she’s too busy thirst trapping!

This new carousel of snaps shows the 43-year-old mogul in a black string bikini while standing, kneeling, and lying down in ankle-deep water. The ocean is as clear as can be, but the CAKE is what we’re here to see!! Kim dropped this funny caption along with the incredible carousel (below):

“Cake Boss”

Caked up!!

We love the pics AND we love the caption! We weren’t the only ones who enjoyed it, either. Paris Hilton dropped a series of fire emojis in the comments, and Kim’s little sis Khloé Kardashian entered the chat with this reaction:

“OMG the thirsty caption is gold”

Ha! Love it! Who says Kim’s given up that butt game??

What about U, Perezcious readers?? Share your cake takes in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/Instagram]