Kourtney Kardashian

Penelope Disick With FACE TATTOOS?! Kourtney Kardashian's 9-Year-Old Unveils Travis Barker-Inspired Scene Makeover!

Penelope Disick Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Rocker Scene Makeover Look Photo Instagram

Just like momma!

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only one inspired by Travis Barker amid the hot new romance; her daughter Penelope Disick is, too! On Sunday, the 9-year-old debuted a darker, edgier look (inset, above) on the Poosh founder’s Instagram, rocking fishnet gloves, black Juicy Couture tights, and Doc Martens. *Cue the Falling In Reverse, are we right??*

Penelope Disick's punk rock look
Hardcore!/ (c) Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

And are you seeing these face tats??? She’s a total scene girl now!

Related: Penelope Shows Off Bright Red Hair Makeover — Look!

Kourt captioned the post with some spooky emojis, with the Blink 182 drummer giving the transformation his stamp of approval with his comment:

“Rockstar”

LOLz! We’re totally getting those @BennyDrama7 parody vibes, where the IG comedian spoofed Kourt’s new punk persona! “The Poosh word of the day is ‘anarchy'”!

Tell us, Perezcious readers, what do U think of the new look?? Think Penelope is going as her mom for Halloween?

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]

Oct 04, 2021 11:53am PDT

