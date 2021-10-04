Penelope Disick With FACE TATTOOS?! Kourtney Kardashian's 9-Year-Old Unveils Travis Barker-Inspired Scene Makeover!

Just like momma!

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only one inspired by Travis Barker amid the hot new romance; her daughter Penelope Disick is, too! On Sunday, the 9-year-old debuted a darker, edgier look (inset, above) on the Poosh founder’s Instagram, rocking fishnet gloves, black Juicy Couture tights, and Doc Martens. *Cue the Falling In Reverse, are we right??*

And are you seeing these face tats??? She’s a total scene girl now!

Kourt captioned the post with some spooky emojis, with the Blink 182 drummer giving the transformation his stamp of approval with his comment:

“Rockstar”

LOLz! We’re totally getting those @BennyDrama7 parody vibes, where the IG comedian spoofed Kourt’s new punk persona! “The Poosh word of the day is ‘anarchy'”!

Tell us, Perezcious readers, what do U think of the new look?? Think Penelope is going as her mom for Halloween?

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]