Kourtney Kardashian Endorsed Kanye West For President?! See Why Fans Are PISSED!

We expected better from you, Kourtney Kardashian!

The first (and only?) member of the KarJenner family to publicly endorse Kanye West for President isn’t Kim Kardashian West after all. No, that honor goes to Kourt.

After promoting an article from her lifestyle website Poosh about the best places to shop for voting merch, featuring a pic of recent Joe Biden endorser Hailey Bieber, the next slide on the 41-year-old’s Instagram Story on Thursday featured her personal “favorite,” AKA her brother-in-law’s.

Take a look at the mirror selfie, which included a swipe up link to the rapper’s merch shop, (below):

For those who need a refresher, Kourt joined her sisters in throwing support behind Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election and has used her platform to speak out on topics of systemic racism in the past several months as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

So yeah, we didn’t necessarily see this one coming.

Just a few days ago, the momma of three responded to an IG tag by Kerry Washington with a selfie (see it HERE), sharing that she would “be dropping off my ballot at an official drop box.”

(ICYMI, Yeezy appears on the California ballot as a VP candidate, with Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente listed as the Prez. Why? Well, like many other states, Kanye didn’t get his ducks in a row when it came to legally getting on the ballot. So far as we know there aren’t accusations of fraud this time, so that’s something.)

Miz Kardashian continued:

“I do love discussing our thoughts on important voting topics on our group family chats, for the future of our country and for my children. I nominate all my followers, get out there and VOTE !”

We certainly appreciate Kourtney for getting out the message to vote. Advocating for civic responsibility and promoting democracy shouldn’t be a partisan issue, but one party just keeps doing everything they can to keep folks from the polls — or more accurately this year to keep the polls out of reach of the people.

That’s why everyone is upset about this endorsement — Kanye’s entire campaign has felt like yet another Republican stunt!

Both fans and critics on social media were NOT here for her subtle endorsement. Take a look at a few of the best responses via Twitter:

“@kourtneykardash I would say this and say it LOUD. The fact that you; as a privileged RICH white woman, whose kids and family will never be impacted by an American election no matter what side it favors have no right to derail your followers majority of which are young and black” “@kourtneykardash you clearly know how the world views Kanye as a presidential candidate and you taking this time to deviate young Americans who look up to u. Telling them indirectly to vote for him when their lives, education,health and future are at stake.” “@kourtneykardash I urge you to take it down. And educate yourself on the need to take this election serious. I got school loans and a lot of Americans got worries u. Clearly can’t comprehend. Neither does your brother in law Kanye.” “Omg @kourtneykardash is a piece of s**t. Kanye is BIPOLAR and has admitted to be only running for President to help Trump win. This is BS!!The Kardashians are THE most f**ked up family EVER!! DON’T WASTE YOUR VOTE! A vote for Kanye=a vote for Trump! #DumpTrump2020” “kourtney kardashian posting an insta story to her 102 MILLION followers encouraging them to vote for kanye is one of the most irresponsible, egregious and reckless uses of that family’s platform that i’ve ever seen.” “Not Kourtney Kardashian wearing a “Vote Kanye” hat on her IG story.” “Is @kourtneykardash for real!? Honestly. This is why I don’t like this family. They’re all sell outs. Vote for Kanye!? The privilege this reeks”

We’re interested to see if this will open the floodgates for the rest of the famous fam to show their public support for Ye, who basically admitted that his run was a spoiler campaign on behalf of Donald Trump to take votes away from Biden, specifically in key states such as Ohio.

In a direct text conversation with Forbes journalist Randall Lane back in August, the Grammy Award winner responded to an accusation that he was simply playing spoiler against the former VP:

“I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

This was after it was revealed Kanye had GOP operatives working on his campaign and was being advised by Trump’ son-in-law Jared Kushner. It really is just as blatant as the California GOP putting up fake ballot dropoff boxes.

Sigh. But here we are…

Let’s hope Kourt comes to her senses and doesn’t cast her vote for Kanye, but we wouldn’t be surprised at this point by anything 2020 throws our way!

