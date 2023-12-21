Kourtney Kardashian Returns To Gym For The First Time Since Welcoming Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian is back in the gym weeks after giving birth!

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old reality star shared a black-and-white video on Instagram Stories of herself walking on the treadmill. Alongside the clip, Kourtney revealed it was her first time in the gym since welcoming her and Travis Barker’s son Rocky nearly two months ago to fans. And she made it clear she is not pushing herself too much when it comes getting back into working out! The momma explained in the caption:

“7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy.”

The Kardashians star also shared an important reminder to her fellow mommas out there, saying:

“No rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it’s not a race.”

So true! There is nothing wrong with taking as much time as you need to adjust, heal, and get back into the swing of things after a having baby. We love that Kourt took a moment to acknowledge this! You can ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Good for Kourtney!!

