Sofia Richie Spotted Out With Tea Biz Whiz Matthew Morton Two Months After Scott Disick Split!

Sofia Richie has a new man in her life!

The 22-year-old supermodel, who just broke up with Scott Disick about two months ago, has officially moved on to tea biz exec Matthew Morton according to multiple new reports.

The pair first sparked relationship rumors over the weekend when Lionel Richie‘s daughter was spotted out on a dinner date in Malibu alongside the 27-year-old. And now, days later, Us Weekly spoke to an insider who confirmed the pair is an item — even though they are trying to keep things low-key in the process.

The source explained (below):

“They’re trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is. But they are definitely seeing each other.”

Well then!

Not even a week ago we reported Sofia was not ready to date again quite yet after her long-term relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, but, uhhh, so much for that! Ahhh, to be young and in love…

Of course, this sighting and the new thing with Morton comes after Scott was spotted with another new model on his arm, too. We’re not saying there’s an arms race between these two to one-up each other, but we’re definitely glued to what happens next now that Richie has made her move!

As for Morton, he’s a New York University grad and presently the co-founder of Cha Cha Matcha. The food service biz is in his blood; his father Peter Morton founded and grew the famed Hard Rock Cafe franchise. Matthew’s late brother Harry Morton founded Pink Taco and owned The Viper Room at the time of his death, as well. In fact, Matthew last made headlines when he emotionally remembered his beloved brother after his untimely passing last November. Really sad.

Ironically, Matthew had previously been linked to Lord Disick’s newest flame, model Megan Blake Irwin, several times back in 2016, with sightings of the pair eventually sparking rumors of a relationship. Nothing serious came of it though, and this week, Irwin reunited with the Flip It Like Disick star right as Morton and Richie got together to do their thing. What can we say? Hollywood is a small world, y’all!

What do U make of Sofia’s new man here, Perezcious readers? Knowing what little we know about him, does he seem like a good fit?! Is this just a rebound situation after Scott, anyway, or could these two have a long-term feel to ’em??

Sound OFF with your take on this new pair down in the comments (below)!

