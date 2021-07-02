Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Love Story

Will Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker be THE defining couple of the ’20s?

Sure, they’re still a relatively new couple, but they’ve come on STRONG, with a whirlwind romance defined by steamy PDA, tribute tattoos, and declarations of love. And because this is the KarJenner family we’re talking about, there’s plenty of drama involved, too — the perfect recipe for an era-defining couple.

Keep scrolling for a complete history of the Kravis relationship:

Pre-2021

Travis has been a close family friend of the KarJenners for years now. For a while, he and Kourt were just neighbors who lived on the same block in Calabasas. But fans identified their chemistry in an old clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians (above).

That being said, the Poosh founder wasn’t the first Kardashian to catch the drummer’s eye. In 2015, he confessed to having a crush on Kim Kardashian back in the day:

“I had a crush on her and we were flirtatious but nothing ever happened. I don’t know! She was so kind and polite, I just felt like being a perfect gentleman around her. It was a trip!”

According to his ex Shanna Moakler, though, it wasn’t accurate to say “nothing ever happened” between the pair. She claimed that Travis’ affair with Kim actually ended their marriage back in 2008. But more on that later…

Romance rumors & Social media flirting

Rumors first started to swirl that the musician and the reality star had taken their relationship from platonic to romantic based on some subtle but eyebrow-raising Instagram activity.

In January, Travis began sending her digital flowers (commenting rose and tulip emojis on her posts). Then, they both posted similar pics of the same poolside view — which turned out to be Kris Jenner’s place in Palm Springs (above).

Sources confirmed that the pair had indeed been dating since December, but were keeping it “low key.” And that may have been true, until…

Instagram official

Things started to heat up in February when the couple were spotted out on a cute dinner date. They spent a romantic Valentine’s Day together before finally going IG official with a sweet hand-holding pic (below).

This is around the time Shanna Moakler started throwing shade Kourt’s way. And despite being with Amelia Hamlin, Scott Disick was making romantic overtures to his baby momma on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But while the 42-year-old was reportedly shocked that a romance had blossomed between them, she was also super happy. That month, the drummer shared a love note from his new sweetie that read:

“To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.”

Travis later gushed about the note to Drew Barrymore, joking that he’d like to “go out in a blaze of glory.” But he also shared that they worked because of what a great mom Kourtney is, saying the relationship was more “mature.”

The PDA era

Things started to get even hotter and heavier from there — not only were the new couple “in lust” with each other, they were also reportedly already using the other L-word. The musician began collecting Kourtney-related tattoos (including one of her name, and one drawn by the reality star herself), and showering her with lavish gifts. They also began sharing a LOT of PDA, heavy on the “P.”

Travis’ birthday tribute to his lady included a raunchy finger-sucking video; a desert vacay got even hotter with some touchy-feely IGs; and so far, they’ve never shied away from posting a makeout sesh, even at work.

Drama with Shanna

Travis’s ex started throwing shade at Kourtney early in the relationship, but the more serious things got, the worse it seemed to get between the co-parents. Kim denied ever having hooked up with the drummer (and whatever happened supposedly wasn’t a dealbreaker for Kourt anyway), but that didn’t stop Shanna from accusing the entire Kardashian clan of “destroying” her family.

It didn’t help that while the ex-couple’s kids, Alabama and Landon Barker, were accusing Shanna of being an absent mother, they were steadily bonding with Kourtney. The Barker children (and Travis’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya) joined the pair on a number of excursions, and even commented their approval on those PDA posts: underneath one make out, Alabama called them her “favorite couple,” while Landon labeled them “true love.”

BTW, Scott Disick allegedly wasn’t handling the relationship that well either. After the Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew failed at pushing a Scott/Kourtney endgame, the father of three was said to be distancing himself from his ex amidst her new relationship. And though he claimed on the KUWTK reunion special that he supported whatever made her happy, he probably wasn’t too happy to hear how serious the romance was getting…

Engagement incoming?

Amidst all the drama, a new narrative emerged: a Travis/Kourtney engagement could be coming sooner than we think. A source for Entertainment Tonight claimed:

“They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it’s really whatever makes Kourtney happy. … Building a future together in a more permanent respect could likely happen.”

While another insider for Us Weekly said:

“An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis. The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her. I wouldn’t be surprised if it took place at their favorite place in the world, Disneyland, in front of the kids and family.”

Wow! We have to admit, this couple seems so well suited for each other, so we’re not totally surprised. But the Kravis romance has definitely been a whirlwind!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will these two be taking the next steps soon? Or is Kravis just a flash in the pan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

