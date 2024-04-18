Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Back On?? See Their NEW Beach Pics Together!

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are back on?? AGAIN???

Two months after initially breaking up, the estranged lovers appear to be back on the love train… Or at least working towards boarding it?? On Wednesday, the pair were spotted enjoying some vitamin D out on the beautiful beaches of Miami.

In pics obtained by TMZ, Larsa sported a white one piece bathing suit, shades, and a ponytail, while Marcus wore yellow patterned shorts, shades, and a black baseball cap. And by the looks of it, there wasn’t any of that awkward on-again, off-again tension… See (below):

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Rekindle Romance On Beach Day Date | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/ztkqslXqWH — TMZ (@TMZ) April 18, 2024

A source close to the Real Housewives of Miami star told TMZ Sports on Thursday she and Michael Jordan’s son are not BF and GF again at the moment but remain friends. They’re said to be working on figuring out what their next move will be… To rekindle, or to keep their distance.

The 49-year-old mom also took to IG to share some shots of her in the sun from the same day, but notably left out any trace of Marcus. That’s interesting on its own! If they’re friends why not a selfie together?

In February, the couple sparked breakup rumors after they wiped one another from their Instagram accounts… But shortly after, the duo reunited on Valentine’s Day and Larsa later said she regretted impulsively deleting her IG pics with Marcus. Then, in late March, a source told TMZ Sports that they’d officially broken up AGAIN and that there weren’t hopes for reconciliation.

Well, it didn’t take long for those plans to change!

