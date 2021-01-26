Here's How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Dating Travis Barker...

Ever since we first learned of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker giving things a romantic go, we’ve been wondering how it might affect her ex-BF and baby daddy Scott Disick.

And now, we have our answer! But is it what y’all were expecting, or not?!

Scott, of course, is in the middle of his own relationship with 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, and so it would be weird — and kind of s**tty, TBH — if he were to, like, criticize Kourt for dating around while doing so himself.

But in reality, Lord Disick’s take on the 41-year-old Poosh founder’s new man is the complete opposite of that! It’s mature, and well-reasoned, and polite, and solid! Good job, Scott!

An insider revealed that take to E! News on Monday, dishing dirt (below) on what the Talentless founder really thinks about his baby momma going after the Blink-182 drummer:

“Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he’s a great guy. He’s really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it’s not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship.”

Nice!

And the insider added more about Scott’s take on the fresh new couple, doubling down on the fact that the 37-year-old father is actually a pretty righteous dude:

“She hasn’t dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy. They [Kourtney and Scott] are in a great place and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents. There’s no romance there and he couldn’t be happier that she’s moved on. As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney’s in a good place, then Scott is happy for them.”

That’s 100% the correct way to be with your ex-GF and the mother of your children with whom you are no longer romantically involved! Nice work, Scott!

It is interesting, to say the least, how Scott and Kourt were so openly flirting on social media over the last few months only for things to go absolutely nowhere between ’em, isn’t it? After all, insiders haven’t been too shy to share details about Scott and Kourt’s supposed renaissance as an item — though that’s now gone nowhere with the 45-year-old Barker in the picture.

Still, it’s clear the whole family is on board with this one — just like they reportedly are with Scott dating Amelia, FWIW. To that end, another insider has come forward with one more heartwarming quote about the new pair:

“The family likes Travis. They are comfortable with him and trust him. They have all spent a lot of time together over the years. They think he is a good guy.”

And with a large, super-close family like that, this is a big hurdle to get over, too!

Honestly, we’re still on cloud nine after hearing that Scott is on cloud nine with this new relationship development. It really is increasingly clear that he and Kourtney have a very healthy co-parenting relationship, isn’t it?! Something to aspire to for others in that same position!

And now she is free to do as she pleases on her own time! That’s a good sign for the start for her new relationship! Don’t you think so, Perezcious readers??

