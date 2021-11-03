Scott Disick Is Finally Back To Commenting On Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram After Travis Barker Drama & Engagement News

Are tensions finally thawing between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian?

For her part, Kourt has really been “just living life” and enjoying her relationship with new fiancé Travis Barker. But Scott’s reported jealousy issues have led to an embarrassing DM scandal with her ex Younes Bendjima and dating (yet more) younger women to “get under Kourtney’s skin.” It’s unfortunate that he’s apparently not doing well, but the real shame is how negatively the reality star has reacted to his baby momma’s happiness.

Related: Scott Has ‘Boats N Hoes’ Time In Miami — With His 11-Year-Old Son Mason!

On Tuesday, though, there was finally a glimmer of hope for friendlier relations. The Poosh founder has been churning out Halloween content, and she shared a pic on Instagram of their daughter Penelope dressed as Cher Horowitz from Clueless. (She captioned the post with the heroine’s catchphrase, “As if.”)

For the first time in a long while, Penelope’s papa commented on his ex’s post, making a fun reference to the ‘90s film:

“O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her Jeep without her drivers license.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)

Aww. That’s some sweet co-parenting action right there.

Hopefully, this is a sign that their relationship is improving. Before Travis entered the picture, the pair seemed to be in a really comfortable place. While it may not be possible for them to be as close as they used to be, having a good rapport when it comes to their kids is a step in the right direction.

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Scott Disick/Instagram]