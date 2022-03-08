OMG Kris Jenner Has A Dish Room -- See It Here, Plus All The WILD Details!!

Look, we all know the KarJenners are wealthy beyond reason. But sometimes it’s hard to wrap your head around just HOW rich the reality stars have gotten.

Thankfully Kourtney Kardashian‘s lifestyle site Poosh has a pretty handy reminder for you: a peek into her mom’s dish room. Yep. Kris Jenner has a dish room. A whole room just for the dishes. Kind of like a walk-in closet for your dinner.

And it’s not just any dishes. We’re talking about teacups from Gucci at $410, Hermès cup-and-saucer sets for $598, some custom numbers. It’s all luxe af.

Take a look for yourself (below)!

Kris has been collecting the various sets for years, and she enjoys displaying them in a sort of museum style, as seen above, with proper lighting so they can be enjoyed without all that annoying food covering them! LOLz!

We particularly love the custom Kardashian fine china!

