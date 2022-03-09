Shailene Woodley Isn't Sure About Aaron Rodgers Reconciliation -- Even As They're Spotted Together AGAIN!

Aaron Rodgers may be at least somewhat outwardly focused on getting back together with Shailene Woodley, but the actress is still on the fence about it, and busy considering all the pros and cons!

As Perezcious readers will recall from our reporting on Tuesday morning, the two are still trying to figure out where they stand in love and life following Aaron’s apparent new contract with the NFL‘s Green Bay Packers. And while our prior reporting centered on Aaron’s reported deal and what that might mean for the duo, we’re now learning more about the Divergent actress’ thoughts on the situation specifically!

An insider spoke to Us Weekly about Shailene’s POV on the matter, and it sounds like the 30-year-old is torn. While the source echoes some of the things we already knew — namely that the 38-year-old star quarterback is “very in love” with the actress, and is busy “trying to get her back” — things are not as clear from Shailene’s perspective.

The insider put it simply, telling the outlet this (troubling, TBH) tidbit about the potential reconciliation:

“Shailene doesn’t know if she wants to get back together yet … [Aaron] thinks their differences don’t matter and that they would make a great fit.”

Huh.

That second sentence seems like, uhhh, kind of a big deal?!

We’ve wondered about this exact thing before: Aaron’s politics seem to be very different from Shailene’s. And it’s not just that they have different views — they both feel very strongly about their own opinions! So for Aaron to allegedly think that their “differences don’t matter” is a TAKE.

The other part of the source quote is interesting, too! To that end, it sounds like Shailene is mulling her options, and with Aaron now re-upping for four more years of football with the Packers, it’s not so obvious that she wants to jump into that lifestyle again so soon. Understandable!

And yet, the latest reported activity involving the duo would seem to suggest otherwise!

Per Page Six, Aaron and Shailene were photographed by paparazzi cameras arriving in Palm Beach, Florida on a private jet on Tuesday morning. The pair were dressed down as they stepped onto the tarmac — Aaron had on a hoodie and sweatpants, while Shailene rocked a hoodie with jeans and her hair in a high bun.

And while it’s not clear what they were doing in Florida, their stay there was brief, with the outlet reporting they were gone less than six hours later. A quick jaunt, indeed! You can see the plane pics HERE, if you’re curious!

These two sure spend a lot of time together for a couple that isn’t, like, together together. Ya know? Just saying!

Anyways, a lot is obviously at stake here for both Aaron and Shailene. And for Kanye West, too! See, with Aaron headed back to Green Bay to continue his football career, he won’t be joining the Denver Broncos next season, as had been hypothesized by experts for months. So now Ye has to go in another direction if he’s really going to buy the team! (Aaaand that’s the extent of our football “analysis.” LOLz!)

