Kris Jenner Is Getting Ready To Launch Her Own Beauty Brand -- Watch Out Kim & Kylie!

It looks like Kris Jenner is jumping into the beauty brand game!

That’s right! The 65-year-old momager is following in her daughters’ footsteps and building her very own beauty empire, too. According to E! News, she filed an application to trademark Kris Jenner Beauty, Kris Jenner Skin, and Kris Jenner Skincare on Wednesday, February 10. And it looks like the KUWTK star plans to have a wide range of products, including cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, fake eyelashes, hair care, and fragrances.

Obviously, Kris is no stranger to the beauty industry as her daughters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have their skincare and makeup lines, Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty, respectively. And it seems like the businesswoman will be somewhat prepared to create some bomb glam items as she has even created her line of momager-themed makeup with Kylie’s company and created a scent for KKW Fragrance.

In case you didn’t know, the 23-year-old cosmetics mogul sold an insane 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc. for $600 million in 2019. When the brand first launched, she kept full ownership of it. Then, Kim sold 20 percent of her company to the same makeup conglomerate for $200 million in June 2020. So who knows, Kris might take a page out of her daughters’ books and make the same move with her upcoming line!

Either way, we will have to keep an eye out for this next celeb beauty biz. What do U guys think about Kris launching a new cosmetics company? Love it or hate it? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, Ivan Nikolov/WENN, & Patricia Schlein/WENN]