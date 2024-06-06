Kim Kardashian At Breaking Point Stuck 'Hiding In A Bathroom' From Her 'Screaming' Kids

Kim Kardashian just can’t keep up with everything in her life! Between raising four kids and managing her career, she feels overwhelmed, y’all!

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the reality star vented to someone over the phone about her “troubling week” of juggling work and the demands of her kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. While on the way to jury duty, Kim said things were so chaotic at her house she had to hide in the bathroom “with the door locked” to escape her little ones at one point!

Apparently, she was on the computer trying to do an interview, so she needed things WAY quieter. But it wasn’t exactly as peaceful as she wanted… Kim recalled:

“Oh my God. No, what I wanted to say was that I had a Zoom interview at the house with all my kids there banging on the door, just screaming. And I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked. And I was just like, ‘I can’t believe this.’ I mean, I can believe it.’”

Lots of parents can believe it! But now, Kim has reached her breaking point. And she’s willing to do anything to make the chaos stop! She added:

“I’m open to anything at this point because I can’t live like this. I ran out of patience and that’s what my superpower was, being calm and patient.”

Not anymore, it seems! In a confessional, Kim admitted she’s a pushover when it comes to her four children because she doesn’t “want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way.” However, she doesn’t want to be like that with the kiddos! Instead, she wants to be more strict like her sister Khloé Kardashian! The American Horror Story actress explained:

“Sometimes it gets just a little intense. I want to be more strict like Khloé, but I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying, ‘No is no.’ I think I also don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way.”

What doesn’t help is that North, Saint, Chicago, and Pslam know the right moment to “con” her into getting what they want! She added:

“They know when to con me and when to throw the little, you know, start with the tears so that I’m like, ‘Stop, stop. Sure. Take your iPad, you know, just stop.’ I just have to be like, ‘I don’t care if you’re gonna throw a tantrum in front of everyone. The answer is no.’”

Of course, Kim will always be there for kids no matter what. But at the same time, she can’t deny parenting takes “an emotional toll sometimes” on her, especially since she doesn’t always have “that support” from her baby daddy and ex-husband Kanye West. Obviously, we all know she has extra help when it comes to her kids. Yet still, being a single parent can be hard for anyone — even for someone like Kim Kardashian. She continued in the confessional:

“Managing four kids in a household when they’re like, not getting along and they all want different things. And I’m only one person. This always shuts them up. I always say, ‘Okay guys, do you want me to just cut myself in half or in fours and a part will go with you, a part would go with you,’ and they look at me like, ‘No, don’t ever do that! And I’m like, ‘Well, that’s the only option if you all want me at the exact same time, you’ve got to chill.’ I’ll put everyone to bed at a different time. We have to space this out.”

Kim is going through it! Oof! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

