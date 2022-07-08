Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Debuted A BOLD Matching Hairstyle On Instagram!

The couple that goes purple together… OK, damn, nothing rhymes with purple, does it?

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell continue to be one of the cutest, most unique couples in Hollywood — even when they’re not in Hollywood! The pair are currently on vacay in Europe, and on Wednesday they shared a super cute touristy pic from Salzburg, Austria.

However, one detail that stood out wasn’t in the historic setting behind them — it was in the hairstyles on top of their heads! They both dyed their hair purple! So cute!

Photos: Kristen Shared The Sweetest Father’s Day Post EVER

Ch-ch-check out the colorful reveal (below)!

Awww!

BTW, Dax’s German message is:

“I am very happy! I am sexually attracted to my partner.”

Ha! The cute thing is, KBell reshared his post — which means in addition to matching his hue, she matched his sentiment, too! Loves it!

[Image via Dax Shepard/Instagram.]