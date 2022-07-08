Oh No! Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Accidentally Let Slip She's BACK With Tristan Thompson AGAIN!!!

Khloé Kardashian has fans thinking she’s back together with Tristan Thompson — even after everything he’s put her through!! Oh, boy…

OK, back up. What’s going on??

The speculation stems from a photo Khloé posted on Thursday to her Instagram Story — before quickly deleting it, a tell-tale sign that she miiiight have revealed too much. The picture featured a huge bouquet of pink and red peonies displayed in a long line on the reality star’s dining table. In the upper corner of the photo, she tagged the NBA player and wrote:

“Thank you”

Hmmm…

The gorgeous arrangement was one of many the model received for her birthday (which she is just seeing now since she was traveling). But fans are worried it’s something else, too!

Now, obviously, that could mean anything! People send flowers all the time, but when it comes to couples — and former couples — the gift usually comes with some form of apology or romantic intentions. Or, and this is what most fans are thinking, it’s a sweet gesture as the couple starts dating again! What better way to woo a woman’s heart than with flowers?! Ch-ch-check out the display in the now-deleted post (below)!

Adding fuel to the fire, True Thompson’s momma quickly deleted the post and reuploaded the same photo without tagging her ex-boyfriend. So THAT must mean something, right? (Though some fans have pointed out that the way Tristan’s name appears to be tagged in the photo is a little odd and a “feature” some have never seen before.)

Either way, fans on Reddit were quick to notice the supposed change — and they hashed out their thoughts on the matter at length on the site. One person called out the Good American founder’s repetitive pattern when it comes to getting back together with Tristan, explaining:

“She does this every time. She ease’s everyone into Trashcan with whatever gift her got her before she comes out publicly with him. They are together, just give it some time. Clearly she does NOT learn and I’m done feeling bad for her at this point.”

The exes were spotted looking very friendly together on Father’s Day as they met for a lunch with True. The 38-year-old was seen hugging the athlete on her way out, so, that combined with the flowers does seem to suggest that she’s warming up to him again. If it’s true that sparks are flying, she’s not going to be earning much sympathy from her diehards should things go south this time around, as another added:

“Can we all collectively just give up on the idea she will cut ties with Tristan? Because she never will. I’m f**king over it.”

A third user chimed in:

“She will never learn.”

As everyone knows by now, the co-parents’ tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship hit a major speed bump when it was revealed the Chicago Bulls player had struck up an affair with Maralee Nichols while he was dating The Kardashians star last year. Maralee went on to father a son with Tristan named Theo — something he only copped to after a forced paternity test! After a brief legal battle, the 31-year-old ultimately came clean about his affair and apologized to the socialite, writing on IG:

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you may think. Again I am so incredibly sorry.”

This wasn’t the first time he’d allegedly cheated on her, mind you. Not even the second time. So that “utmost respect” line just doesn’t hold that much power…

Finally in April, during an interview with ABC News, Khloé addressed the situation and seemed to suggest that she would never get back together with her infamous ex, explaining:

“I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad, he’s just not the guy for me.”

She continued:

“I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness, we want to be happy, and we want to feel safe. I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time.”

Until he cheated again and again! A girl can only take so much heartbreak… or can she? She can’t seem to shake Tristan no matter how hard she tries. At least that’s what fans fear! Does that mean Khlo is saying sayonara to other potential suitors!? What do YOU think about this possible recoupling, Perezcious readers?! Is it happening? And do you approve??

