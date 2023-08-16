Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Reveal The 'Outrage' In The Comments Over Their Airport Story!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are revisiting THAT sleepless night at the airport — because the internet is getting just as frustrating!

Late last month, the married couple shared on Instagram that after their flight at Boston’s Logan Airport had been delayed for SEVEN hours, they decided to make do with what they had and set up shop for the night with their two daughters, Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, as well as a couple family friends.

Dax documented in a video on the photo-sharing app that between all the pillows and blankets the famous fam purchased at the airport, they’d racked up a hefty $600+ bill! The Chips actor noted that money could have gone towards “a really nice hotel” room, but, according to him, they were “all taken.” Kristen later shared that around 1:00 a.m. they got kicked out, but luckily friends nearby took them in. See one of the many vids (below):

End of story, right? Oh, no… Not quite.

On Monday’s episode of Dax’s Armchair Expert podcast, he and the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress revealed that following their humorous documentation of their night from hell, there was actually quite the “outrage” from fans. The Baby Mama actor explained:

“I guess I was confused when I saw these really angry comments on my post, because I can’t figure out what makes someone mad about that story.”

He added:

“The thing I got worried about when it got on the news is like, I would hate for people to think that we were upset or complaining about the experience. I just thought it was novel and funny.”

But people didn’t just think they were complaining. They thought the couple were complaining over NOTHING — because they didn’t believe it happened at all! K-Bell noted to her hubby:

“But, here’s the thing. You’re treating everyone as though they have the emotional and intellectual capacity that you have, or that your circle of friends [has]. A lot of people just get on the internet and they say ‘buddy, what should I Google?’ And they just Google angry, mad stuff. They want to be angry about something.”

The Veronica Mars lead explained fans didn’t believe she, Dax, and their children were REALLY stranded, or that there were really no hotels available:

“So it was just anything. It was like, ‘You’re not being kicked out!’ ‘Of course there were hotels.’ ‘I can’t believe you spent $600 on pillows.’”

Dax then cut back in, adding:

“My favorite one was, ‘No hotel up to your standards.’ I was just like, ‘Yet we’re sleeping on the floor.’”

Ha! People really love to reach…

But Kristen ultimately urged her man to just let it go, because there’s always bound to be “outrage addiction” on the internet:

“You have to stop trying to prove things to people because it happens everywhere. It doesn’t just happen to us. It happens to every single person no matter how known you are on social media. Someone makes a comment and you just have to ignore them because they are not on your level. People suffer from outrage addiction.”

True that!

What do YOU make of the “outrage” in response to their nightmare airport experience, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard/Instagram]