Keke Palmer’s Ex Darius Jackson Has ‘Moved On’ -- But Not Before She Could Shade Him In Usher’s Boyfriend Music Video!

Keke Palmer is a mom — and she hasn’t forgotten it.

A month after getting publicly shamed by her baby daddy Darius Jackson for the sheer dress she wore to an Usher concert at his Las Vegas Residency, the former Nickelodeon star and the DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love singer have teamed up for a music video.

The Boyfriend video, which dropped on Wednesday, sees Keke and two of her friends getting glammed up to go see an Usher concert. Art imitates reality, right?? Anyway, as she sang and danced to the new hit, the video cut back and forth between her and the 44-year-old singer also getting ready for the evening. At one point in the vid, Keke exits an elevator wearing the same jeans, white t-shirt, and brown leather jacket as Usher before the two showed off their moves in a joint dance number. Usher not-so-subtly sings:

“Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me/Oh that’s cool.”

Ultimately, though, the music video reveals that it was all actually just a dream, as Keke gets woken from a sleep by her ringing phone, realizing that she “missed the show.” But in a major dig at her now ex-boyfriend, the Nope star coyly looked at the camera and winked as she said:

“I’m so tired. I am a mother, after all.”

Perezcious readers will remember that all the drama between her and Darius began last month after he wrote on X (Twitter) in response to her HAWT dress:

“It’s the outfit tho. You a mom.”

She definitely hasn’t let that comment go, and she’s showing that she can do it all!

Watch the full music video (below):

Early on Wednesday morning as the new video dropped, Keke, a long time Usher fan, took a moment to appreciate the singer and really soak in the “dream” moment. She wrote:

“Usher! I remember when I was 12 and auditioned for “In The Mix” You have been killing it all my life. As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer. You are a living legend who is worthy of awe! Thank you for encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am. I know I’m a gUrL but when I watched your videos, I never wanted to be the girl in them, I wanted to be YOU. Thank you for making a dream come true.”

Usher! I remember when I was 12 and auditioned for “In The Mix” ???? You have been killing it all my life. As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer. You are a living legend who is worthy of awe! Thank… pic.twitter.com/IoBxDO72kS — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) August 16, 2023

So nice! What an awesome compliment! We’re sure the last month hasn’t been easy for Keke, but at least she’s not being held back now.

As for Darius, a source told People on Wednesday that “he’s moved on” following his fallout with the Alice actress, with whom he shares son Leodis Andrellton Jackson. The insider added that Jackson is working towards becoming an actor, and wants to move past the drama. As far as co-parenting, the source noted:

“You don’t have to be in the same household to be good parents.”

Well, we guess that’s all the confirmation we needed that Keke and Darius are officially dunzo! What do YOU think of the ongoing situation, and Keke’s role in Usher’s new music video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

