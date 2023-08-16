Stevie Nicks Had A 'Very Emotional' Reaction To Watching Fleetwood Mac-Inspired Daisy Jones & The Six!

Stevie Nicks finally got to sit down and watch Daisy Jones & The Six, and it was a “very emotional” experience!

The Riley Keough series has made waves, with watchers absolutely loving the messy musical story — loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac‘s real-life drama — unfold. For the 75-year-old rockstar, however, watching the show was a bit of a different experience than a Prime Video and chill.

On Instagram Tuesday, the Rhiannon singer posted a still from the show, and praised the cast in the caption — particularly Riley. She said Daisy’s story became her own as she watched:

“Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.”

The Dreams musician went on to say it felt like she was watching her own life unfold in front of her eyes:

“It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.”

Wrapping up her post, she wished her late bestie Christine McVie was alive to see it:

“It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue…”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Fingers crossed there will be a Season 2 for ya, Stevie! Maybe the American Horror Story alum could consult…

Not surprisingly, the cast and crew of Daisy Jones & The Six were beyond thrilled to have the music icon’s stamp of approval! Reese Witherspoon, who produced the adaptation of the book with the same name, said in the comments:

“Oh my stars , Stevie !! This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!”

Sam Claflin, who plays Billy Dunne in the show, replied:

“Blessings”

Riley couldn’t even put her thoughts into words, however! She commented with just a plethora of emojis:

“ “

How exciting!!

Author Taylor Jenkins Reid previously revealed her book isn’t exactly about Fleetwood Mac, but she was heavily inspired by them. She revealed to Hello Sunshine that she got the idea for her 2019 novel after watching Fleetwood Mac sing their hits in The Dance reunion show in 1997. When Stevie and Lindsey Buckingham sang Landslide, the author said:

“[Stevie] sang with such fragility and yet she seemed so confident and strong — and as she did, she kept looking back at Lindsey, her expression warm and intimate, but cryptic… And for one split second — truly, a slice of a moment — Lindsey put his fist under his chin and looked at Stevie as if she was a miracle.”

Stevie and Lindsey’s tumultuous relationship would go on to inspire Daisy and Billy’s relationship in the book and eventually the series.

You can see the trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six to see what all the fuss is about (below):

To get a big thumbs up from none other than THE Stevie Nicks is a huge honor! Way to go for the cast and crew for making something that the rock icon feels did her justice. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

