Quote Of The Day!

“If I got through the entire Twilight series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the sex symbols. If I could grow a little mustache, if I could grow a f****** happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would. Guys — I’m sorry — but their f****** pubes are shoved in my face constantly, and I’m like, ‘Ummmm, bring it in.’” — Kristen Stewart hilariously discussing magazine cover politics with Rolling Stone

P.S. She IS on the cover now! See her all jocked up (below):

