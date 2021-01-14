Kristin Cavallari Slams Social Media Mommy Shamers: 'I Know What A Good Mom I Am'

Kristin Cavallari isn’t here for your sanctimonious bull s**t, mommy shamers!

The 34-year-old reality TV star got very real with what she thinks about women who go online to criticize the parenting skills of other women — and it ain’t good! (Well, it ain’t good for the Negative Nancies; we actually completely agree with her take!)

On Thursday morning, the True Comfort cookbook author appeared on Good Morning America to talk about one of her recent food creations. But before she could start to cook live from her kitchen via a virtual video chat with the show’s hosts in NYC, co-host Michael Strahan popped up with a question about mommy shaming.

The former NFL football player asked the mother of three how she handled so much negativity on Instagram at various times, to which Kristin gave an interesting answer about her habit of completely ignoring the comments section (below):

“To be honest, I don’t read comments on Instagram, so I don’t catch wind of those comments unless my best friend Justin [Anderson] decides to go on and read my comments and respond to people or whatever it is.”

Smart!!!

Anderson recently had a particularly contentious exchange with a fan in the Laguna Beach alum’s comments, which obviously prompted the question. But, like, what else are BFFs for, ya know?! LOLz!

Even past Anderson’s defenses, the Very Cavallari alum backed it all up with real self-confidence, too!

Going on about her own parenting skills, the SoCal native sounds confident as can be — so much so that some stupid IG comment isn’t going to shake her from doing what’s best for her family!

Kristin added:

“My oldest son is 8 1/2 and, the second I became a mom people have always loved to criticize some of my decisions. It’s the one area of my life that I’m so confident in. I know what a good mom I am. I know that I’m doing the best for me and my family. It’s really just noise, to be honest. I don’t let any of that stuff really affect me.”

Amen!!

Ch-ch-check out Kristin’s full interview and live cooking demonstration (below), including this discussion about IG trolls right at the very beginning:

So great!

Here’s to letting it all run off your back and ignoring all the noise! That’s a lesson we could all stand to learn and improve on in 2021, for real! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are you going to take Kristin’s advice and ignore the bull s** this year?

Easier said than done, sure, but it sure seems like it takes a weight off! Just saying!

