Madison LeCroy Shares Old Jay Cutler Texts, Laments 'Too Bad It Didn't Work Out' Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Southern Charm reality TV star Madison LeCroy is lamenting what might have been between her and Jay Cutler — and she seems to be confirming that there was, in fact, some type of connection while he’d been estranged from Kristin Cavallari.

As we reported yesterday, LeCroy went and tried to claim that she was “unbothered” by the reporting surrounding Kristin and Jay earlier this weekend. But that turns out not quite to be the case!

The real truth came out in a series of Instagram Stories posted to her IG account on Sunday. With them, she shared what appeared to be old text messages between her and Jay Cutler, thereby proving the link between the two of ’em.

In the first set of text messages, she shows a series where Cutler tells her he’s coming to Charleston — where LeCroy lives — specifically to “hang out,” including one point where the former NFL star quarterback reportedly writes:

“Don’t stress about it. I brought the flight yesterday because it was the last direct one. If it doesn’t work out I can change it to some other time. Perfect.”

The text message chain doesn’t always make perfect sense, and fans have been speculating online about whether Madison could have deleted some of her own more incriminating text messages from it before showing off to viewers.

Still, as you can see here, she definitely came with the receipts:

And again, later, when it appears LeCroy and Cutler were connected all up in the drama of the larger estrangement surrounding Cavallari, and all the subsequent media attention.

At one point, LeCroy wrote (below):

“Jay I’ve done nothing but respect you and your privacy. I respect you and I respect your family and I would never say anything to jeopardize you and your family.”

To which Cutler responded:

“Didn’t seem like that was the case. Maybe it was accidental. I don’t know. No one wants this mess. I appreciate you saying that. I think we can all respect each other and move forward. At the very least.”

And LeCroy followed up with her own response:

“I am disgusted by this whole situation. You reached out to me… Your intentions may have not been pure but that may be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I. I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren’t interesting in something real you shouldn’t have…”

As you can see (below), LeCroy got clever in how she covered up that expletive, too:

Wow!!!

And there’s still one more little piece of drama to add, as well!

Later on Sunday, the Southern Charm star added this selfie of herself and the former Bears QB to the mix, with a sad lamentation about how things didn’t work out:

Wow!

So much for being unbothered, ya know?!

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers?! Drama, drama, drama, or what?! Is it all over now that Jay and Kristin are back together?? (BTW, are those two really back together?!)

Sound OFF about Jay and Madison and Kristin and more, all down in the comments (below)…

