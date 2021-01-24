Jay Cutler's Southern Charm Flame Madison LeCroy Claims She's 'Unbothered' Amid Reconciliation Rumors!

Don’t worry about it! She’s fine!

That’s what Madison LeCroy wants us all to believe, at least!

Related: Never Forget Jay’s Little Hangout With The Woman Kristin Fired On National TV!

The Southern Charm star — who was infamously romantically linked to Jay Cutler a few weeks ago — wants the whole world to know she’s unbothered AF right now. No reason why!

Of course, it just happens to coincide with Jay’s new (possible reconciliation?!) Instagram joint-posts with (formerly?) estranged wife Kristin Cavallari, but that’s purely coincidental!

So we shouldn’t read anything into this “unbothered” photo at the location of “Nunya Business” that LeCroy newly posted on Saturday afternoon (below):

Hmmm…

And her cryptic “Cheatin” Instagram Stories video, which you can see here (below), was also just totally coincidental and doesn’t at all have any double meaning, either:

Right… Yeah… if U believe that, we’ve got a bridge to sell you! LOLz!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Are Jay and Kristin back together?? Is Madison sweating that out?! Or does she truly not care?!

Like, she must care at LEAST a little bit, right??

Sound OFF with your take about it down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Madison LeCroy/Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]