Rihanna

Rihanna's Essence Cover Is Out Of This World -- See The Incredible Spread Here!

Rihanna Essence cover spread photos

Rihanna has stunned us yet again!

The singer and beauty mogul collaborated with renowned artist Lorna Simpson for the cover and 12-page portfolio for Essence’s January/February 2021 issue, and she’s serving us some serious celestial goddess realness.

The mag commissioned Simpson — who is known for her art that recontextualizes images of Black women from vintage issues of Ebony and Jet magazines — to “interpret modern-day beauty” in collaboration with the superstar. It all resulted in an ethereal spread entitled, Of Earth & Sky, which honestly looks like it belongs in the Museum of Modern Art.

Don’t believe us? Ch-ch-check out the brilliant cover and more shots from the spread (below)!

AH-mazing, right!? This issue of Essence will be avail on newsstands and digital platforms on January 19.

What do U think of these hawt shots, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Instar/WENN]

Jan 14, 2021 12:50pm PDT

