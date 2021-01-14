Rihanna's Essence Cover Is Out Of This World -- See The Incredible Spread Here!

Rihanna has stunned us yet again!

The singer and beauty mogul collaborated with renowned artist Lorna Simpson for the cover and 12-page portfolio for Essence’s January/February 2021 issue, and she’s serving us some serious celestial goddess realness.

The mag commissioned Simpson — who is known for her art that recontextualizes images of Black women from vintage issues of Ebony and Jet magazines — to “interpret modern-day beauty” in collaboration with the superstar. It all resulted in an ethereal spread entitled, Of Earth & Sky, which honestly looks like it belongs in the Museum of Modern Art.

Don’t believe us? Ch-ch-check out the brilliant cover and more shots from the spread (below)!

AH-mazing, right!? This issue of Essence will be avail on newsstands and digital platforms on January 19.

What do U think of these hawt shots, Perezcious readers?

