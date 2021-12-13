Kristin Davis SLAMS Haters For Criticizing Her 'Hair' And 'Face' In And Just Like That...: 'F**K You'!

Kristin Davis has a bone to pick with overly opinionated fans critiquing her appearance in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…!!

In an incredibly candid interview over the weekend, the actress opened up about her “shock” to see nasty comments about her and her co-stars’ physical looks following the premiere of the new series last week. Chatting with The Sunday Times Style Magazine, Davis admitted:

“Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock.”

Ugh! How sad to have such an exciting release get ruined with negativity!

Related: Sex And The City Creator Defends THAT ‘Riff’ Between Samantha & Carrie In And Just Like That…!

While she’s doing her best to avoid the harsh criticism, the 56-year-old revealed it’s not so easy to ignore:

“I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there.”

Aww!! That makes our heart hurt! No one deserves to deal with that amount of public scrutiny just for aging! And might we add, aging like FINE WINE! Unfortunately, Kristin’s been dealing with these types of comments since Sex and the City first grew so popular. Reflecting on the show’s original success, she explained she was often body-shamed in the press. The Holiday in the Wild star continued:

“They would write articles every week about how I was ‘pear-shaped,’ which I didn’t feel was a compliment at the time. It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too.”

The performer then let loose, rightly complaining:

“But I also feel — I’m going to be blunt — I feel like, ‘F**k you. F**k you people, like, come over here and do it better.’ You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?”

Seriously!! All the SATC women look AH-mazing, the haters online have NO reason to be bashing them for anything!

Related: Kristin Davis Breaks Down Crying Remembering Willie Garson: ‘I Wish He Was Here’

Sadly, that’s unlikely to stop trolls from hopping onto social media, which Kristin is well aware of, musing:

“That’s the problem with social media, right, is that you don’t know what those people are doing. You don’t know anything about them. They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry.”

Davis’ frustrated comments come just weeks after Sarah Jessica Parker discussed the “misogynist chatter” the stars of And Just Like That… have had to face since the show was announced. In last month’s issue of Vogue, SJP said:

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man. ‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’”

Upset with the hate, the Emmy-winner explained there’s no winning against the naysayers, noting:

“It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

We hate that the premiere of the SATC reboot is getting clouded by these totally ridiculous comments! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via WENN/Avalon]