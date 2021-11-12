Andy Cohen Defends Sarah Jessica Parker, Praises Sex And The City Reboot For Showing 'Women Living Vibrantly In Their 50s'

Got her back!

Andy Cohen is sticking up for Sarah Jessica Parker after she spoke out against criticism of her grey hair. If you missed it, last week, the Sex and the City star slammed trolls for sending hateful comments about her physical appearance in pics from the set of And Just Like That…, telling Vogue:

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man. Gray hair, gray hair, gray hair. Does she have gray hair?”

She went on to discuss a photo that pictured her and Andy out to lunch in NYC, both sporting their natural look. Unfortunately, the conversation online took a negative turn about the Hocus Pocus alum, she recalled:

“I’m sitting with Andy Cohen and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!”

Such a valid point, which Andy, who describes himself as having “white hair,” agrees with 100%!!

While appearing on Thursday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Andy agreed it was ridiculous and “misogynistic” for people to judge SJP for something he’s lived with for years. Discussing the photo that made headlines, the 53-year-old expressed:

“She’s sitting next to me… and all the articles [are] ‘Sarah Jessica Parker, she’s going gray, she looks old.’ It was insanity. People just missed the mark totally.”

He went further, adding:

“It was misogynistic, and she was so right.”

The Bravo boss also shared a bit of insight into the highly-anticipated HBO Max reboot, explaining that he thinks the conversations around aging will be portrayed brilliantly in the new series. The Real Housewives producer continued:

“I think this new Sex and the City iteration is going to be quite revolutionary because from what I understand, it’s going to show the women living vibrantly in their 50s and at this stage in their lives. She’s not going to be running around in a tutu and high heels, they are going to be living in their 50s as beautiful women. I think it’s going to be a wonderful message.”

Seriously, it will be so great for OG fans of Sex and the City — who have also aged over a decade since the last movie — to see a whole new era of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda! (Though sadly not Samantha…) Rarely do Seeing how they’ve handled a new stage of adulthood and all the twists and turns that come with getting older will be eye-opening!

Everyone grows up and has the right to do with their bodies and lives what they please, something SJP discussed further while chatting with Vogue. After noting how judgmental people “on social media” can be, the six-time Golden Globe winner mused:

“‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

On the contrary! You just keep showing those haters that you can be ON THE COVER OF VOGUE looking stunning AF while rocking fresh gray hair! Just like SO many men have done in the past without facing any backlash.

Watch Andy’s full defense of his bestie and hear Drew’s AH-mazing reaction (below)!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Loving that Andy is speaking about this important topic? Let us know in the comments.

