Shawn Mendes Fears 'Being Evil' After Scary Argument With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes discovered a brand new fear after getting into an argument with his girlfriend Camila Cabello recently: he’s now “terrified of being evil.”

Whoa! What happened?!

Talking honestly in the latest episode of Justin Baldoni’s podcast Man Enough, the musician shared:

“I raised my voice at her and she was like, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?’ And I got so defensive.”

Classically, to stick up for himself, the Canadian actually made the situation worse, explaining:

“I was like, ‘I wasn’t raising my voice at you!’ And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.’ I’m so terrified of being evil. I’m so scared to be bad. I don’t want to be bad.”

Realizing this major worry, the Treat You Better crooner recalled that the couple “had to get in this massive conversation” about his newfound fear. And it sounds like he was able to learn a LOT about himself in the chat — even if it wasn’t all good. The 22-year-old continued:

“Maybe there even is bad inside of me, and I have to just accept that. And that other part of me, he’s just got to be here and we’ve just got to work together until eventually he gets worked in all of the trauma and all of the kinks get rubbed out of him and he’s OK. But I can’t avoid the fact that there’s a little bit of darkness inside of me and letting that darkness kind of be present is a horrible feeling.”

But apparently, the former Fifth Harmony member wasn’t so willing to cut her momentarily bad boyfriend some slack after the fight, claiming that his desire to be “vulnerable” was just a way to defend his actions “even better.” Wow. How brutally honest!

Recalling that moment, Mendes noted:

“I made it about my evil and my fear, and she comforted me. And then it took me like 20 minutes of us separately reading our books to be able to come back to her and be like, ‘God, that was a whole thing and I’m really sorry.’”

This likely won’t be the last argument the lovebirds face, but now that they know how to work through their issues, hopefully things won’t get scary again! (They better not!)

But as is typical with young love, their emotions are certainly a rollercoaster! Just last week, the songwriter was gushing about his GF on Instagram, sharing a silly video of the duo while captioning the clip:

“This is the type of content you signed up for.”

And, of course, there was their infamous foot fetish photo that blew up social media in February when the couple displayed a slightly controversial kink online. LOLz! Obviously, they’ve got a strong connection and working through fights is just part of the deal when getting into committed relationships… Though we’re hoping Shawn’s “evil” tendencies don’t turn into anything serious!

Watch the full interview (below), with the convo on Camila starting at 25:30!

