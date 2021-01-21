Kylie Jenner HIGHlariously Addresses Her Viral Shower Water Pressure!

Kylie Jenner FINALLY addressed the shower situation!

The 23-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday after running into a ton of heat over her weak water pressure this week. In the video, she revealed that the pink marble shower she posted about on Sunday, January 17, was actually from the one in her office. She explained:

“I keep seeing on the internet my f***king shower. I posted a video of my shower at my headquarters, my offices, which I love. I think it’s an amazing shower, I have no problem with it, but everyone seems to find the water pressure very concerning.”

Related: Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pic Of Stormi As A Newborn — AWWW!

We were concerned too, Kylie. You’re worth over $700 million, so if you couldn’t have decent water pressure, that means most of us have absolutely no hopes for quality shower pressure!

Kylie Jenner responds to those pesky water pressure rumors pic.twitter.com/Meqc0YVvLj — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) January 20, 2021

ICYMI, over the weekend, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted an Insta Story tour of her $36 million mansion in Holmby Hills. In one of the slides, she shared a photo of the luxe shower that was decked out in a perfect pink marble. Except, there was one little issue: the water pressure. It was just bad!

Of course, fans noticed the minute detail and had to roast the hell out of it on Twitter. Here are a couple of examples for you to peruse (below).

me judging kylie jenner's $35mill shower from the comfort of my parent's house pic.twitter.com/XtEfCR30VS — sask (@uncommonsense) January 18, 2021

Somebody told me I got stronger water pressure then Kylie Jenner ???? PLS pic.twitter.com/efU8RiU5jy — Arrington (@arrington171) January 18, 2021

Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure… pic.twitter.com/Y429ggJOOv — Coral DeVille (@CoralDeVille) January 17, 2021

In the recent video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued:

“This is really my shower in my house.”

TBH, the neutral wall color and silver shower head is a little lackluster in comparison to the gorgeous pink color in her office. Not impressed.

Then, she went on to power up the shower from a fancy controller and set the water temperature to her preferred temp of 102 degrees. DAYUM! Does anyone else think that is soooo hot?!

Also, did anyone else notice that she doesn’t have a single product in there except for a neck pillow?? Like, does she just hop in and out of the shower to grab shampoo?! Hmmm… we think this should be the next Twitter rant for everyone because we’ve got some more questions Ms. Jenner needs to address.

The reality star ends the video by showing how “amazing” the water pressure is and jokingly saying:

“Thank you everyone for your concern.”

To top it all off, social media users had to react to Kylie’s latest update on showergate. Ch-ch-check out the quality reactions (below)!

I cannot believe you all made Kylie Jenner feel like she had to post a picture of her showers water pressure ffs ???? what have we all come to — laura marris ✨ (@lauramarrisx) January 20, 2021

Man Kylie Jenner saw us dragging her shower and came back to remind us why broke people should never laugh ???????????? pic.twitter.com/wtKAzoan0O — Naudano (@nagrtkm) January 20, 2021

Kylie Jenner rubbing in our face that her shower was not bad and that we are really poor. pic.twitter.com/dESQs7qDgW — m i c h e l l e (@heirmii) January 20, 2021

did kylie jenner actually post videos defending the water pressure of her shower???!!! — deej (@fgsdeej) January 20, 2021

What do U think about Kylie’s shower? Do U prefer the pretty-in-pink or neutral finish? Are U impressed with the water pressure? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & Coral DeVille/Twittter]