Is This The Hottest Picture Of Kylie Jenner EVER?!

We’re totally crushing on Kylie Jenner right now!

Stormi Webster‘s momma is proof women can go from the boardroom to the pool, and transition seamlessly from being a boss bitch to being a total babe! She demonstrated that once again on Monday night, impressing her Instagram followers while leaving all of us in a collective state of shock!

Related: Kylie And Kendall Didn’t Talk For A MONTH After That Crazy Palm Springs Fight!

Ch-ch-check out Kylie’s stunning look in this high-cut, velvet Skims suit that leaves very little to the imagination (below):

Dayummmm! Yeah, we can comfortably say that look is “all good,” indeed!

Clearly, she must have gotten a glance at gal pal (and Scott Disick ex) Sofia Richie‘s super-sexy bikini shots from down in the Bahamas this past weekend! But whatever the case, we’re not complaining to see both of these lovely young ladies do their thing on IG right now! LOLz!

What do U think of Kylie’s new bikini look, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]