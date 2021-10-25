Kylie Jenner Called Out With More Blackfishing Claims After Showing Off EXTREME Tan!

Kylie Jenner is at it again… and no, this is definitely NOT a good thing.

The 24-year-old mother of two (currently pregnant with #2) popped up on Instagram Stories Sunday evening looking much more tan than normal, and her suddenly-darkened skin sure has fans talking.

As you can see (below), the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared two different selfies Sunday evening, both showing off her new, visibly darker skin tone:

Um… wow.

That’s, like, several shades darker than usual, and it’s gotta be a dozen shades darker than Kylie’s natural skin tone that we all saw when she and the rest of the fam first rose to fame via reality TV. Oh, how much can change in a decade…

Also, even if she’s using digital filters and other apps to alter the image before posting it, this look is still REALLY dark for her! Like, that’s not even natural?! Sure, white people can naturally tan, but can Kylie Jenner naturally develop THAT much of a tan? And in late October too?? Come on, girl!

Fans from across social media accused her of “blackfishing” — a term used to describe someone trying to gain clout by pretending to be Black via appearance change. This is NOT the first time Kylie has been accused of blackfishing, and sadly, it’s not hard to see why.

This time around, fans were particularly vocal about their displeasure, though. Here are just a few of the reactions coming in right now from Instagram and Twitter (below):

“She said ‘no one blackfish like me.'” “WHY IS HER SKIN COLOR LIKE THAT?” “i thought that was beyoncé at first glance” “Brownnn skiiinnnn guurrllllllll” “Nobody talks about kylie’s blackfishing huh…” “Clearly she’s trying to look black.”

YIKES!

The accusations focused on comparing Kylie to former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, too. As Perezcious readers will recall, the 30-year-old newly-solo pop star caught controversy earlier this month when fans pointed out Nelson’s own blackfishing in her debut solo music video “Boyz,” featuring Nicki Minaj.

As to the informal link between Kylie and Jesy, some fans wrote on social media (below):

“[Kylie] actually looks black, way darker than Jesy” “Kylie and Jesy fighting to see who can be the queen of black fishing omg” “so y’all get mad at that Jesy Nelson girl for ‘blackfishing’ but nobody says anything when it comes to Kylie??? I’m just confused”

Like we said, people aren’t holding back!

What do U think of Kylie’s skin tone, Perezcious readers?? Are you on board with the blackfishing accusations or not?!

Sound OFF with your take on the cosmetics guru’s new look and all the controversy around it down in the comments (below)…

