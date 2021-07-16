Chicago West & Dream Kardashian Crash Kylie Cosmetics HQ In New Video -- As Kylie Jenner Teases Stormi’s 'Secret Brand'!

When it comes to the KarJenners, all of their businesses are family businesses.

You can see it when the girls model each other’s clothes or peddle each other’s alcohol on Instagram, but of course the family ties run even deeper. For example, Kylie Jenner runs her makeup empire with help from mom Kris Jenner. And now, the younger generation is getting involved, too.

Alongside the recent relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics, the mogul has been releasing a short docuseries on YouTube following the rebirth of the brand. In the most recent installment (below), she gets a visit from her nieces Chicago West and Dream Kardashian, who seem to have sampled some of the merchandise.

Elsewhere in the video, Stormi Webster also makes an appearance while her momma has a photoshoot. Additionally, the 23-year-old teased a whole new brand, Kylie Baby, which is still a bit mysterious — but according to the previous installment (below), may just be spearheaded by the three-year-old.

The reality star explained of her daughter:

“She has her own office, where she gets all her business done. She’s actually launching a little secret brand soon that we’ve been working on for a while, but finally, [it’s] pedal to the medal.”

See — it really IS a family business. Will we be able to consider Stormi a “self-made” mogul if she launches a brand before she can even read? LOLz! Learn more (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/YouTube & Kylie Jenner/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]