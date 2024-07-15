Kylie Jenner Wants To Make Babies With Timothée Chalamet -- And This Is How He Reportedly Reacted When She Asked Him!

Could Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet really be moving towards the family planning stages??

According to an insider who spoke out on Friday, the 26-year-old reality TV star supposedly asked the 28-year-old actor about the possibility of having a kid together! Whoa!! Of course, the makeup mogul already shares two kids — Stormi Webster, 6, and Aire Webster, 2 — with ex Travis Scott. But Kylie has said in the past that she’d like four kids eventually. And so, she’s supposedly thinking about moving that way with Timothée!

The source spoke to Life & Style about the matter, claiming first that the duo appears to be in it for the long-haul with real, serious feelings about each other:

“Kylie and Timothée are very serious about each other. This isn’t some fling. They have genuine feelings for each other.”

And then, the bombshell. According to that source, the Kylie Skin founder supposedly asked the Call Me By Your Name actor for his thoughts about making babies:

“Kylie thinks Timothée would make a great dad and has even asked him about starting a family together.”

The ask was so shocking that Timothée supposedly balked and replied by asking his beloved girlfriend if she were kidding:

“Timothée was a little taken aback at first and thought maybe Kylie was just kidding, but, no, she was dead serious. While he loves kids, he’s going to need time to really think this over.”

Whoa! For real?!?! He was “taken aback”?? Timothée thinking she was just kidding probably wasn’t the best thing in the world for Kylie’s psyche. But maybe he’s going to end up being down for it?!

Like we said, Kylie has been pretty open in the past about wanting more kids. And she’s been involved for a while now with the Wonka actor, too! The duo was first romantically linked way back in April of 2023. That’s 15 months of romance — no short fling or quickie relationship! So, it would make sense that Kylie is starting to think long-term at this point. Especially if she’s still got it in her head that she wants more kids!! And there WERE those pregnancy rumors that already surfaced earlier this year!

Now the only question really remaining is whether Kylie will get Timothée on The Kardashians anytime soon. Actually, that’s not a question, really. No matter how much momager Kris Jenner may be pushing for it, as we’ve recently reported, it sure sounds like Kylie and her beau are fighting like hell to keep their love life as far away from cameras and the prying eyes of viewers as possible!

Reactions, y’all?! Think we’ll have some Chala-babies soon?? (See what we did there?! LOLz!!) Share your takes in the comments (below)!!

