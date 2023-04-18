Does Kylie Jenner Want More Kids? Someone Tell Timothée Chalamet!

Could Kylie Jenner really be considering more children in her future?!

The 25-year-old reality TV star is, of course, the mother to 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 1-year-old son Aire — both of whom she shares with ex Travis Scott. And while she’s been making headlines over the past week for her growing romantic connection to actor Timothée Chalamet, it sounds like she’s pondering the possibility of parenthood… again!

OMG, is Timmy ready for that??

The Kylie Skin mogul is the cover subject of HommeGirls Volume 9, which is set to hit newsstands early next month. But the internet got an early look at the Kardashians star’s comments to the mag on Tuesday, and now we are all dissecting!!

For one, the Life Of Kylie alum got real about her family. It doesn’t sound like she’s content to stop at two kids, necessarily. When asked by the outlet whether she’s been planning on more family additions, Kylie explained:

“Some women do. … I think that whatever happens is meant to happen.”

Whoa!

Taking a fully fated view of life, Kris Jenner‘s youngest daughter explained that her story has already been written:

“I have always felt that things were written for us. … Whatever is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen.”

Well now we can’t wait to see where her story goes from here!

It sounds like the Kylie Cosmetics founder is very happy about where she is, though, and where she’s heading:

“I … feel very in control of my life and my decisions.”

Love that!

Just one question from us: does the Call Me By Your Name actor know about Kylie’s apparent “fly by the seat of my pants” style parenting plan?!?! Because if he didn’t before, he does now. Might be an important thing to discuss amongst themselves as their chemistry grows!

Kylie’s turn in HommeGirls didn’t end there, though. She also talked about how she is “most proud of” becoming a mother out of all the things she’s done in her life. Speaking about Stormi and Aire, the Calabasas native gushed:

“It’s such a blessing that I’ve been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age. I have two kids. I’m 25. Honestly, I’ve never been happier.”

Awww!

And she also used the mag’s soft landing to address persistent rumors about lip fillers, plastic surgeries, and other alleged procedures fans have accused her of undergoing. Kendall Jenner‘s little sister set the record straight about how she’s always been confident in herself:

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone.”

And yet she did cop to having done one significant procedure: lip fillers! The SoCal native explained:

“I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

Rocking it and owning it!

Innerestingly, Kylie is now more comfortable in her body simply because she’s had children. She told the mag how her close resemblance to Stormi has made her appreciate the family’s beauty and take in the child’s adorable features now more than ever before:

“I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”

That’s a really sweet sentiment! You can view more in Kylie’s full HommeGirls cover story chat HERE.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? What’s your take on her perspective on that fated family future — especially as Kylothée continues to sweep the internet by storm?!

