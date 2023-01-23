Kylie Jenner Wants You To Hear Her ROAR In This Wild Paris Fashion Week Fit!

Just call her King Kylie of the Parisian Jungle!

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds during Paris Fashion Week, and on Sunday, she debuted an absolutely feral fit! The reality TV star wore a black slinky Schiaparelli dress which was outfitted with a lion head replica!!

The mom-of-two, who recently announced her son Aire‘s name, complemented the lewk with black Schiaparelli sling-backs featuring golden toes.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also shared a thank you on Instagram. She wrote:

“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful.”

Gotta make sure she mentions faux so Peta doesn’t attack!! That lion looks too real! Wonder what her followers will have to say… See more HERE!

The collection was reportedly inspired by Dante’s Inferno and the three beasts. Thoughts on this Leo look and the Haute creature couture, Perezcious readers?! SOUND OFF with your thoughts in the comments!

