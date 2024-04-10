Fans Think Kylie Jenner Is Copying Bianca Censori Now! Look!

Is Kylie Jenner now copying Bianca Censori? That’s what fans seem to think!

The 26-year-old makeup mogul posted several vacation pictures on Instagram on Sunday, which has many social media users saying she looks pretty much “identical to” Kanye West’s new wife! Why?

In the snapshots, Kylie posed on the beach during twilight while sporting a skin-tight gown. Instead of letting her hair down, the reality star slicked it back into a super tight bun. She also opted for a natural, glowy makeup look. Check out a few of the pics (below):

When these photos dropped, Reddit users couldn’t help but point out Kylie looked nothing like herself! In fact, they feel she was giving off some serious Bianca vibes! Between the super slicked-back hair, natural makeup, and sheer skin-tight fit, we can see why some fans feel this way! Take a look at the reactions (below):

“She looks more Bianca than Bianca herself does lol.” “she got them shook lmfao” “Biancagate” “She looks more like Bianca than Kylie that’s for sure.” “Kylie obviously wishes she looks like Bianca.” “She looks identical to Bianca she’s copied everything about her!” “I thought this was Bianca for a second.”

This wouldn’t be the first time someone from the KarJenner fam has been accused of stealing Bianca’s look! Fans have called out Kim Kardashian several times now for copying the 29-year-old architectural designer’s bold style. And now, her other family members appear to be doing so as well? At least in the eyes of fans!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you feel Kylie was copying Bianca? Let us know in the comments below!

